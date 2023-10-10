Restless Sleep
October 12 - October 22
'Restless Sleep' hosted by Rosnay Organic, 510 Rivers Road, Canowindra. Rosnay Organic is hosting work by local artist Linda Chant. You and your friends are invited to the opening, artist talk, wine and nibbles.
Pitch and Putt
October 12
Wyangala Dam Golf Course will now be offering Pitch & Putt No time limits, open all day $5.00 Honesty box 6 holes of 65 meters or less Clubs & Balls available at the back of the clubhouse if required
Cowra Spring Show 2023
October 13, 14
The Cowra Show is an annual event that brings the community together for a fun-filled weekend of entertainment and celebration. Held in early October, the show is a highlight on Cowra's calendar, attracting locals and visitors alike.
Monte Carlo Night
October 13
Get ready for a fundrasing night out at the Blue Jacket Motel with the St Edward's Primary School PF! Grab some awesome prizes from our amazing RAFFLE, a free drink on arrival, delicious COCKTAILS, gourmet food from The Shared Table and fun GAMES.
Canowindra Concerto
October 14
Join us for the inaugural Canowindra Concerto as part of the Orange Wine Festival to celebrate all things Canowindra on Saturday 14th October from 6pm at Moorbell Hall, Canowindra.
Bonsai Workshop
October 14
Join Bonsai expert Cath Duncan at the Japanese Garden and learn to pot up, shape and train your very own Bonsai. $50 per person with all materials included. Plus addmission to Garden.
Flickerfest at Rosnay Organic
October 15
Doors open at 6pm for drinks and pre-ordered lamb curry dinners or BYO picnics. 7pm: 2hr Short film programme starts. $50 pre-ordered tickets includes dinner made by Andrew Wooldridge from his own sheep which graze the Rosnay vineyards. Rosnay organic wine will be served, and BYO alcohol is not permitted. All adult tickets include a free glass of Rosnay wine
Iandra Castle Open Day
October 15
Wander through the magnificent Iandra Castle and Mount Oriel Homestead at your leisure with a self-guided tour of the homestead, stables and gardens. Bookings are essential: www.iandracastle.com.au
Cowra Community Markets
October 21
Looking for sometime to do this weekend? Pop on down to the Cowra Community Markets held every third Saturday at Sid Kallas Oval from 8am.
