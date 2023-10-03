142nd annual Cowra Spring Show promises excitement for all ages

The 142nd Annual Cowra Spring Show is set to dazzle attendees with an array of new attractions and activities.
This year's event, taking place on October 13 and 14, guarantees two days of family-friendly fun and entertainment.
One of the show's highlights this year will be 'The Gully', an adrenaline-packed zone where the crowd can witness heart-pounding events like the Demolition Derby and the thrilling Lawn Mower Racing competition.
On Friday the 13th, the show kicks off with a Dress-Up Night, offering free face painting for the little ones and introducing the brand-new Lachlan River Produce Hay Bale Maze-an engaging activity suitable for all ages.
The equestrian enthusiasts are in for a treat, as the horse events, including showjumping, will commence on Friday afternoon.
Attendees can expect a display of top-tier horsemanship throughout the weekend.
Organisers extend their heartfelt gratitude to the local businesses, sponsors, and volunteers whose support is integral to bringing this spectacular show to life.
Friday night's offerings include the Lachlan River Produce Hay Bale Maze, complimentary face painting, a lively Sideshow Alley, and a showcase of pavilion stalls and exhibitions.
Saturday promises even more excitement, with Base Zero Climbing and WOW Reptile Encounters included in the gate ticket.
Attendees can also enjoy the Lachlan River Produce Hay Bale Maze, free face painting, Sideshow Alley, pavilion stalls and exhibitions, the much-anticipated Demolition Derby, and continuous entertainment in the picnic area.
The grand finale of the day will be a spectacular fireworks display at 8.30pm.
And there's still more to come!
Organisers have hinted at additional surprises that will be unveiled over the next week.
Ticket Prices:
The show is not only about entertainment but also a celebration of talent and skills.
Visitors can explore a range of competitions and exhibitions, including art displays, cooking and preserves contests, a challenging Cowdog competition (exclusive to October 14), Dog High Jump, Farm Produce showcases, Flower exhibitions, Junior Showgirl and Showboy contests, and the Miss and Master Tiny Tot competition.
There will also be needlework and handcraft, photography, poultry, pumpkin decorating, rural ambassadorship, sports shear, stud cattle judging, wool craftsmanship, young artist showcases, and young woman of the year awards.
