No action taken after court orders breached

On September 27, 2023, 34-year-old Kellie Coghlan admitted to breaching an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO), pleading guilty to the charge of contravening a prohibition/restriction outlined in the AVO.
Magistrate Rana Daher took into consideration Coghlan's clean criminal history devoid of violence, attesting to her good character.
Coghlan's early admission of guilt was viewed as a sign of remorse, further affecting the court's decision.
According to police facts, on the night in question, Coghlan had consumed a alcohol at a licensed establishment.
Following an altercation at the premises, she left under the mistaken belief she had encountered someone dangerous.
Her solicitor told the court this fear led her to act in a manner inconsistent with her usual behaviour.
The breach of the AVO was during a series of telephone calls, which Coghlan acknowledged as a lapse in judgment.
According to police facts Coghlan and the the victim are both subject to reciprocal Apprehended Domestic Violence Orders.
According to police, on Sunday, May 28, 2023, the victim reported to Cowra Police a breach of the AVDO by the way of phone calls from Coghlan.
The victim showed police his call log, which revealed eight phone calls to the victim from Coghlan from the early hours of the morning.
No conviction was recorded, instead, Coghlan received a conditional release order, to be in effect for the next 12 months.
