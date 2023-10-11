Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

No action taken after court orders breached

October 11 2023 - 3:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
No action taken after court orders breached
No action taken after court orders breached

On September 27, 2023, 34-year-old Kellie Coghlan admitted to breaching an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO), pleading guilty to the charge of contravening a prohibition/restriction outlined in the AVO.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.