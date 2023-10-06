Emerging young talents star

Lilian Harrison of Canowindra and Karly Woods of Cowra have last week continued their cricket journey when they joined forces to represent the Western Cricket Zone in the McDonald's Under 19 Female Country Championships.
Both girls are just 15 years of age.
The championships kicked off for Lilly and Karly with a one-day game at Raymond Terrace on September 26. In their opening game Western Cricket Zone faced off against Greater Illawarra U19 Female in an exciting encounter that set the tone for the remainder of the championships.
Karly exhibited her talents in the field, executing a brilliant run out to dismiss Greater Illawarra opener Tahlia Pracy. Lilly's bowling skills were on full display, claiming one vital wicket and conceding only eight runs in her four overs.
The final score for the first round saw finish with 8/208 to Greater Illawarra's all out for 65.
The action continued the next day in a T20 match against Central Northern U19 Women at King Park.
The game was marked by tense moments and impressive performances on both sides.
Lilian Harrison's bowling skills were evident once again, dismissing Jorja Brown with a clinical delivery.
Meanwhile, Karly Woods also showcased her skill set, claiming a crucial wicket and demonstrating exceptional fielding prowess.
The final score for the second round saw Central Northern U19 Women finish 4/105, the score chased down by Western 7/106.
The side's following clashes were equally competitive T20 encounters.
On September 27, 2023, Western Cricket Zone faced North Coastal, the Western side scoring a narrow victory. Lilly again showed her talent, bowling against much older and bigger opponents, picking up one wicket and conceding just two runs in her two overs.
In the subsequent match against Riverina U19 Female on September 28, 2023, Karly Woods' sharp fielding skills were on display again, claiming a catch.
Lilian Harrison's bowling performance remained stellar, capturing another vital wicket.
The final scores for rounds three and four were; North Coastal U19 Female 7/72, Western 7/75 and Riverina U19 Female 9/90, Western 3/94.
The finals of the championships unfolded on September 28, 2023, at King Park.
At the bowling crease Lilian Harrison again shone, clinching two crucial wickets and proving her mettle in the high-stakes encounter.
Despite their efforts it wasn't to be for Western who finished 10/75 failing to run down Central Coast's 6/85.
The loss meant Western Cricket Zone secured a commendable second-place finish at the championships.
