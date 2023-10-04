Cowra businesses help drive Tractor Trek

Local sponsors donated $7,150 to the Central West Tractor Trek when it visited Cowra late last month raising funds for Little Wings.
The trek, in total, raised $80,000 for Little Wings.
Basing itself at the Cowra Showground the trek visited Billimari, Woodstock and Wattamondra during its Cowra visit, the showground acting as a base that saw 20 vintage tractors, along with dedicated marshals, safety cars, and ardent supporters, embarking on journey along Cowra's back roads.
The trek covered over 280 kilometres visiting Billimari on September 22, Woodstock on September 23 and Wattamondra on September 24.
Diesel fuel for the trek was supplied by Lachlan Fertilizers, organised by Lawrence Hughes.
The first day of the trek saw drivers and their tractors venture to Billimari using several different roads. Catering was provided by the Rapid Response Group from Cowra.
On September 23 the trekkers made their way to Woodstock for morning tea before travelling to Wyangala Country Club for lunch and a tour through the park before travelling along Vale Road to Darbys Falls and back to Cowra.
A dinner was held that evening at the Cowra Bowling Club with an auction, conducted by Darcy Howard, raising $8000.
It was off to Wattamondara for the trekkers and morning tea on September 24 with back roads again used before a trip around the Godfrey's Creek area and back to Cowra.
Local sponsored, who donated $7,150 included Cowra Machinery, Cowra Freight, Thompsons Transport, Beecher Wool, Cowra Toyota, Cowra Auto Electrical, Central Milling, Chiverton Estate, Dunk Insurance AAM, Cowra Tyres, JGW, Lachlan Fertilizers, LES, Thompsons Livestock, Balance Accounting, Heartland Rural, Kennett Rural, Stans Couriers, Power Tools Plus, Kennett Rural, Bowyer and Livermore, Allan Gray and Co, Melanie Ashton, Cowra Motorcycles and Darcy Howard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.