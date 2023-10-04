Negative drug test returns from lab with a positive result

Nicholas Robert Gudgeon of Cultowa Lane was found guilty, in his absence on September 27, of driving a vehicle with illicit drugs present in his blood.
In Cowra Local Court Magistrate Rana Daher convicted Gudgeon in his absence after reading the police facts tendered to the court.
According to the facts, at approximately 12.05am on Sunday, February 19, 2023, a vehicle driven by Gudgeon was pulled over by Cowra Police for random testing.
The test returned a positive result for Methamphetamines.
Gudgeon was arrested and taken to the Cowra Police Station for secondary testing, which came back with a negative result.
Police said the sample was then sent to the New South Wales Forensic and Analytical Science Service at Lidcombe, which confirmed a positive presence of methamphetamines.
Ms Daher found Gudgeon guilty imposing a $350 fine and a six month disqualification from driving.
