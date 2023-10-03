Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Chiseled thrills with victory in Eugowra's 2023 Canola Cup

By Craig Dumesny
Updated October 3 2023 - 2:11pm, first published 2:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It is a race that Bathurst trainer, driver Jason Hewitt yearned to win ever since his father Bernie took out his first Canola Cup back in 2000 and on Monday afternoon at Eugowra, the 34-year-old turned it into reality when he drove the perfect race to get the $2.10 favourite, Chiseled home first in the $30,000 feature.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.