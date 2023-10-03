Chiseled thrills with victory in Eugowra's 2023 Canola Cup

It is a race that Bathurst trainer, driver Jason Hewitt yearned to win ever since his father Bernie took out his first Canola Cup back in 2000 and on Monday afternoon at Eugowra, the 34-year-old turned it into reality when he drove the perfect race to get the $2.10 favourite, Chiseled home first in the $30,000 feature.
After a fast beginning from his second row draw, the gelding found the spot outside the leader Keepers Ideal who was setting a slick pace.
Such was the speed of the race, those following behind were struggling to stay in touch with a lap to run, allowing Hewitt drop down to the pegs to give Chiseled a breather which ensured that he left enough air in his pacer's lungs to raise another effort and claim a special win, defeating Beer Money and an unlucky Deepwater Cam.
And there were emotional scenes after the race when breeder and part-owner John Ryan joined his co-owner Grianne Tiernan to embrace Hewitt who was clearly overwhelmed by what he had just achieved.
"We had planned to contest this race for such a long time now, so it is very satisfying to have pulled it off," Jason said.
"It has not been smooth sailing with this horse as we have experienced niggling problems with him, I am so pleased for John his owner who wanted this win as much as I did.
"He has been so patient throughout the past two years."
Despite winning one of the district's biggest races, future plans have not been laid for Chiseled who will not be seen at the races in the immediate future.
"I am just happy to have gotten him through this series without any dramas and we now intend giving him a let-up before deciding on any future plans," Hewitt said.
Monday's meeting attracted a large crowd, and they were treated to eight keenly contested races.
The Gundamain Feedlot sponsored consolation of the Canola Cup was won by Nosaer, trained, and driven by Todd Day from Young.
Apart from the Cup, a winning double by father and son combination Steve and Mitch Turnbull was one of many highlights throughout the afternoon.
The pair struck early in the day when Eagle Art took out the AWN Langlands Hanlon Pace and then capped off their day with a win in the Don Tildsley Memorial with Cassius Deck.
But the locals were cheering the loudest when sole Eugowra trainer Grant Jones was able to record a win with Exclusive Dancer in the Ken Sharp Memorial.
Driven by emerging Bathurst talent Olivia Frisby, Exclusive Dancer was having his first run in almost five months and was most impressive.
The John Greenhalgh Memorial was taken out by Promising for Bernie Hewitt and Jack Chapple while other winners included the Cowra trained Blue Suede Rocker in the Cabonne Shire Council Waratah Series Heat and Studleigh Starlite in the Forbes Livestock Ladyship Pace.
