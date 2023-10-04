Cannabis plants found during NSW Rural Fire Service call out to Darbys Falls

More than 200 cannabis plants found after NSW Rural Fire Service attended a fire at Darbys Falls landed two men from the village before magistrate Rana Daher in the Cowra Local Court on September 27, 2023.
Before Ms Daher were 74-year-old Robert Gordon Elmer and 65-year-old Michael Anthony Grogan, both residents of Mount McDonald Road at Darbys Falls.
Both men pleaded guilty to charges of cultivate cannabis.
The court heard that a total of 252 cannabis plants were discovered on the property where they were living, though it was revealed that their intention had been to cultivate fewer plants.
It was explained by their solicitor, Clive Hill, that a substantial number of the plants were actually 'seedlings' which had self-seeded, leading to the unintentional escalation in plant numbers.
Police amended the facts to reflect 250 plants, ensuring that the incident did not surpass the threshold as a commercial quantity.
Elmer cited a debilitating back injury as the reason for growing the plants.
Mr HIll told the court Elmer used cannabis as a form of self-medication to alleviate chronic pain.
The court took into account Elmer's clean record over the past 21 years, with his last offence dating back to 2002.
Mr Hill revealed that the plants were cultivated with the aid of a sprinkler system.
He also emphasized that the majority of the plants were 'seedlings'.
Also before the court Grogan was described as Elmer's carer.
According to police facts tendered to the court, the plants were found on February 2, 2023, when the Kangaroo Flat Rural Fire Service responded to a small fire in a garden bed at the property.
An off-duty police officer attached to the fire service observed cannabis plants in pots and garden beds, leading to the subsequent police search.
In total, 227 plants were found in the garden bed ranging from 2cm to 25cm, 23 plants between 30cm and 120cm scattered outside, and two plants between 60cm to 120cm located in a vegetable patch.
All plants were removed.
According to police facts Elmer admitted to police he used cannabis daily but maintained that he wasn't involved in its sale.
He believed that, given their proximity to the Australian Capital Territory, the same provisions should apply.
Both Elmer and Grogan were placed on Community Corrections Order for a period of two years, with supervision.
Additionally, they were fined $250.
