Cannabis plants found during NSW Rural Fire Service call out to Darbys Falls

October 5 2023 - 7:30am
More than 200 cannabis plants found after NSW Rural Fire Service attended a fire at Darbys Falls landed two men from the village before magistrate Rana Daher in the Cowra Local Court on September 27, 2023.

