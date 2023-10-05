Bowlers elect new committee

On Sunday, September 24 the Cowra bowling members, both male and female, met to elect a new committee to lead Cowra Eagles Bowls Club into a new era of unification.
Those bowlers are: President: S Hubber, vice president: M Baldwin, secretaries: D Skinner and I Walker, treasurers: R Oliver and G Nicholls, committee: J Bailey, R Simpson, B Bundy and J Davis.
First round of mixed pairs saw J Day/R Oliver defeat E Brown/J Burgin by 2 shots.
T Peadon/C Howarth defeated S Morgan/B Morgan by 1 shot in a great game.
There were also two forfeits in the first round with E Bryant/M Baldwin and S Lauritzen/J Bailey progressing to the second round.
Second round matches will be played Saturday, October 7.
More entries are needed for the next season of Presidents Cup to start on October 8.
Entries for all disciplines of zone pairs close on October 8. To be played on October 21-22.
More teams would be welcome for the upcoming BHB season beginning October 26.
Lady bowlers have a new start time of 9:30am.
Ring the club between 8:30am and 9am to put names down.
Club Singles entries close October 10.
Good luck to local bowlers S Hubber, L Burns, I Walker/J Bischof, Sue & Steve Sculthorpe, P Browne/ A Smith all representing the Eagles in the coming week at District and Zone level at Orange Ex Services Country Club.
Until next time happy bowling and see you on the green.
Don't forget Shane Kerry is performing at the club this Friday, October 6 from 8pm.
Badge draw starts at 6pm with the jackpot now standing at $2700.
