Cowra Council and golf club call for assistance to deal with 'plague-like' flying foxes

Efforts to move growing numbers of flying foxes from the Cowra Golf Club have ramped up, with promises to demand more from the NSW government to manage the bat camp.
Cowra Shire Council passed a motion last week, agreeing to seek urgent assistance from the state's Health and Environment Ministers, to control colony numbers at the golf club and across Boorowa Road.
In her first meeting as Mayor, Ruth Fagan described the "plague-like proportions" of bats across the golf course as a threat to both the club and the neighbouring sporting fields.
"They have become flying rats in residential areas," she said.
"We need to control them or at least move them on. According to the information that we have there are now about 45,000 bats at the golf club, which has increased dramatically over the last 18 months," she said.
The club is home to a nationally recognised flying-fox camp.
The camp consists of grey-headed and little red flying foxes roosting across the site.
In a survey conducted in May 2022 by the Federal Department of Climate Change, Energy the Environment, the Cowra camp was classed as a category three flying-fox site, one without national significance and home to between 2,500 and 9,999 bats.
Cowra Golf Club Head Greenkeeper Troy Hayes said that numbers have exploded in recent months.
"We've got the biggest camp I've seen for a while," he said.
"It's taken over the eastern side of the golf course."
Despite growing numbers of flying foxes, and their effect on the course, the camp and its inhabitants are protected from destruction or harm by the NSW Biodiversity Act. Any changes to their habitat must comply with a strict three-tiered action management plan requiring costly licensing and approvals.
The Central West Councils Environment and Waterways Alliance awarded a small grant to Cowra Council in 2021 to assist in pruning trees across the course, along with a $40,920 grant provided to the council in 2019.
Mr Hayes told the Cowra Guardian that more help is needed to address the dramatic rise in bat numbers.
"[Funding] definitely needs to be ongoing. That money didn't go far," he said.
"If we don't get golfers to the golf course, our golf course closes. We're trying to get big golf (events) here, and it's not very attractive when you've got a bat camp right in the middle of it.
"We're trying to find the best possible solution, maybe on the outskirts of Cowra, if we can get them there."
Professor Hamish McCallum, infectious disease ecologist and Director of the Griffith University Centre for Planetary Health and Food Security, said attempts to move settled camps will not address the issues that lead bats to town centres in the first place.
"The idea that you can go out with guns or loud noises and they'll disperse, is ineffectual more than anything else," he said.
"Over the last decade or so, the preferred food of flying foxes - pollen and nectar from native trees - has been removed by land clearing. We're pushing the flying foxes into permanent camps, which overlap with people.
"The long term solution is to rehabilitate land not adjacent to golf courses, with trees they can feed off so they won't form camps around human settlement," Prof McCallum said.
While revisions to the flying fox camp management plan are not yet settled, Prof McCallum said the risk of disease remains low, even in residential areas.
"Where there is a large camp moving into a golf course or a sporting field, the disease risk is super low," he said.
"There is lyssavirus, but you need to be bitten or scratched... and there's been absolutely no case of Hendra going directly from bats to people.
"You're never going to stop human and wildlife conflicts... when you get a large flying fox camp moving into an area where it overlaps with people, they are noisy, they do smell. They're just the facts of life," he said.
