Cowra Agricultural Research Station celebrates 120 years of advancing agriculture

In a celebration of agricultural progress, the Cowra Agricultural Research and Advisory Station marked its 120th anniversary, drawing attention to its invaluable contributions to the region's farming community.
"What a milestone and what a landmark anniversary to celebrate here at our Cowra Agriculture Research and Advisory Station," the Director General of the Department of Primary Industries Scott Hansen said during an open day at the station on September 18.
For Mr Hansen, who comes from a small country town, the significance of research stations is deeply personal.
"Growing up in a small country town myself, they had a research station. I know how important they are to country towns," he said.
"While it might be the little things, we are very conscious of the interwoven fabric between a research station and the community around it," Mr Hansen said.
"It was here that the first plots were sown in 1905, 1903 when it was established," he said.
Reflecting on the broader mission of the Department of Primary Industries, which was established in 1890, Mr Hansen said, "When it was established, it came with a very simple premise. That was that the welfare of this country is intimately bound up with prosperity of agriculture and so steps should be taken to lay the best advice for the farming community, advice dictated from scientific investigation combined with practical experiments".
He stressed this principle remains as relevant today as it was at the department's inception.
"It's still as true today as it was back then," Hansen said.
At the Cowra Research Station, this invaluable advice spans a wide array of fields.
"Today at Cowra Research Station that procurable advice covers broadacre cropping, pastures, extensive livestock, and meat science," Mr Hansen said.
With a special focus on red meat and sheep development, the station has been recognised as a pivotal centre for research in these areas.
Recent efforts have concentrated on refining genetics, improving meat quality, enhancing nutrition, optimizing reproduction, bolstering lamb survival rates, and facilitating market development.
