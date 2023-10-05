Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Cowra Agricultural Research Station celebrates 120 years of advancing agriculture

Cara Kemp
By Cara Kemp
October 6 2023 - 9:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In a celebration of agricultural progress, the Cowra Agricultural Research and Advisory Station marked its 120th anniversary, drawing attention to its invaluable contributions to the region's farming community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cara Kemp

Cara Kemp

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.