Restless Sleep
October 5 - October 22
'Restless Sleep' hosted by Rosnay Organic, 510 Rivers Road, Canowindra. Rosnay Organic is hosting work by local artist Linda Chant. You and your friends are invited to the opening, artist talk, wine and nibbles.
Scenic Canola Flights
October 5 - October 10
Take a scenic flight with Fly Oz and enjoy the picturesque birds eye views our countryside has to offer. Flight options include: 30 min 45 min 60min and 90 mins.
Pitch & Putt
October 5
Wyangala Dam Golf Course will now be offering Pitch & Putt. No time limits, open all day. $5.00 Honesty box. 6 holes of 65 meters or less. Clubs & Balls available at the back of the clubhouse if required
Find Me - School Holidays - Cowra Library
October 6
Bring your artistic talents to the library and help Ingrid create a fantastic jungle maze! See if you can spot those jungle animals on the loose! Bookings are essential.
Keeping up Appearances Cowra M&D
October 6, 7, 8
A play based on the popular TV series written by the original playwright featuring the popular characters: Hyacinth Bucket, Emmet & Liz from next door, Onslow & Daisy, Rose and Daddy and more.Friday Evening: Complimentary Nibbles at 6:30 PM Show starts at 7 PM Matinees Saturday & Sunday.
Cowra Spring Show 2023
October 13, 14
The Cowra Show is an annual event that brings the community together for a fun-filled weekend of entertainment and celebration. Held in early October, the show is a highlight on Cowra's calendar, attracting locals and visitors alike.
Monte Carlo Night
October 13
Get ready for a fundrasing night out at the Blue Jacket Motel with the St Edward's Primary School PF! Grab some awesome prizes from our amazing RAFFLE, a free drink on arrival, delicious COCKTAILS, gourmet food from The Shared Table and fun GAMES.
Canowindra Concerto
October 14
Join us for the inaugural Canowindra Concerto as part of the Orange Wine Festival to celebrate all things Canowindra on Saturday 14th October from 6pm at Moorbell Hall, Canowindra.
Bonsai Workshop
October 14
Join Bonsai expert Cath Duncan at the Japanese Garden and learn to pot up, shape and train your very own Bonsai. $50 per person with all materials included. Plus addmission to Garden.
