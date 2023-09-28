Nominations called for NSW Regional Woman of the Year award

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke is calling on nominations for this year's NSW Regional Woman of the Year Award.
Ms Cooke said the award is an opportunity to recognise exceptional women doing inspiring things in their communities, including across the Cootamundra electorate.
"This award is all about showcasing women who contribute to the fabric of their local area by making contributions that have a significant and positive impact on the lives of others," Ms Cooke said.
"There are countless women who fit this description within our Cootamundra electorate, who inspire us every day with their tireless efforts; they're the cornerstone of their local communities, and awards like this allow us the chance to recognise their work and celebrate these achievements," she said.
Ms Cooke said the Coalition has been a strong advocate for the Regional Woman of the Year Award, in recognition of the often unique circumstances that women in rural, regional, and remote areas face.
"There's no denying that women who live and work in rural and regional areas face conditions that sometimes require that extra level of resilience and determination, so it's fitting that there's an award that specifically honours women in the regions," Ms Cooke said.
"By shining a light on the achievements and contributions of women in regional areas, hopefully we can help nurture and empower future generations of girls and young women, to strive to deliver positive change in their area.
"So if you know of an inspirational woman that is making an outstanding contribution, whether it be in education, health, agriculture, the arts, fundraising, volunteer work, or just generally within the community, please take the time to nominate them," she said.
Nominations close Tuesday 24 October 2023, and can be made by visiting: www.nsw.gov.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.