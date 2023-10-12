Never licenced driver disqualified for four months

A Bathurst man who has never been licenced was fined $500 and disqualified from holding a driver's licence for four months at the Cowra Local Court on September 27, 2023.
There was no appearance by the offender, Dylan Christopher Newton, 26, of Bassett Drive, Bathurst when magistrate Rana Daher determined the matter.
According to police facts tabled in court Newton was stopped by police for random testing in Canowindra on August 6, 2023.
Asked for licence Newton told police "Na its either suspended or out of date, I can't remember".
Random testing of Newton returned negative results.
