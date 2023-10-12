Cowra Guardian
Never licenced driver disqualified for four months

October 12 2023 - 3:48pm
A Bathurst man who has never been licenced was fined $500 and disqualified from holding a driver's licence for four months at the Cowra Local Court on September 27, 2023.

