Shoplifter found guilty and fined $700

Dale Benjamin James was fined $700 for shoplifting at Cowra Local Court on September 27, 2023.
James, 35, of Bourke Street, Cowra was found guilty of the offence when he failed to appear to defend the matter.
Local Court magistrate Rana Daher found the offence proven in his absence.
She also found James guilty of possess prohibited drug but took no further action.
According to police documents tabled in court James, about 1.15pm on August 11 took a number of items from Bunnings in Cowra valued at $63.55.
About 3pm that day police stopped James and spoke with him about the theft which was captured on CCTV.
James denied taking the items.
When police searched James they discovered 1.6 grams of cannabis.
