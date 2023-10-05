Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Shoplifter fined $1000 for stealing goods valued at $856

October 5 2023 - 2:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shoplifter fined $1000 for stealing goods valued at $856
Shoplifter fined $1000 for stealing goods valued at $856

Stealing $856 worth of "specials" from Aldi supermarket resulted in a $1000 fine for Kyle Butcher when his shoplifting charge was heard in Cowra Local Court on September 27, 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.