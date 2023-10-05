Shoplifter fined $1000 for stealing goods valued at $856

Stealing $856 worth of "specials" from Aldi supermarket resulted in a $1000 fine for Kyle Butcher when his shoplifting charge was heard in Cowra Local Court on September 27, 2023.
Butcher,43, of Lachlan Street, failed to appear when magistrate Rana Daher determined the charge, finding the offence proven and fining him $1000.
Butcher was also charged with possessing a prohibited drug.
Ms Daher convicted Butcher of the drug charge but took no further action.
Police, according to facts presented to the court, discovered the shoplifting offence after a search of the vehicle Butcher was travelling in.
According to the facts about 4.15pm on August 5 police were patrolling a known drug supply location in Cowra when they saw three individuals get into a vehicle.
Butcher was one of the three.
Inside the vehicle police found a small plastic bag containing cannabis which Butcher admitted owning.
In the tray of the vehicle police found a number of items in new packaging including welders, angle grinders, welding masks, grinding discs and other miscellaneous items.
The three individual gave varying explanations for the items.
Butcher, police said, told them a friend had given them the items.
About 8.55am the following day police attended Aldi in Cowra and viewed CCTV which showed Butcher and another person enter the store placing a number of items from the special buys section into a trolley.
Butcher then left, police said, the store via a checkout before activating the entry doors which allowed the person with him to exit the store with a trolley of items without paying.
