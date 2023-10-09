Cowra Guardian
Offender didn't know electric scooter is considered a vehicle

October 9 2023 - 2:50pm
A Cowra man who was riding an electric scooter after being disqualified from driving found out from Cowra Police the scooter was still considered a motor vehicle when they stopped and charged him for driving disqualified on August 26 this year.

