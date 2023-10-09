Offender didn't know electric scooter is considered a vehicle

A Cowra man who was riding an electric scooter after being disqualified from driving found out from Cowra Police the scooter was still considered a motor vehicle when they stopped and charged him for driving disqualified on August 26 this year.
In New South Wales the Road Transport Act defines a "vehicle" as being any description of vehicle on wheels. It goes on to define a "motor vehicle" as being "a vehicle that is built to be propelled by a motor that forms part of the vehicle" and a motorcycle as being a "motor vehicle with two wheels".
While there are exceptions for some power assisted / motorised bicycles these exceptions do not apply to scooters. This is because a motorised bicycle uses a motor to assist the rider. Electric scooters do not have pedals and are therefore legally defined as a motorcycle.
Representing himself when he appeared before magistrate Rana Daher Aaron John Denny received the benefit of a Section 101a which saw him escape conviction for the offence.
"I had no idea of the laws regarding electric scooters," Mr Denny, who has since purchased a bicycle, told the court.
According to police facts presented to the court, 35 year-old Denny, of Fitzroy Avenue, was observed by police riding the scooter about 4.50pm on August 26.
Denny, police said, had a passenger on the scooter with him.
Police inspected the scooter after stopping Denny and found it was capable of travelling up to 35km/hr.
When police told him it was a considered a vehicle he told them "I didn't know, I'm suspended, that's why I got this".
