Drive and 'you're potentially opening the door to a jail cell' offender told

Getting behind the wheel of a car to buy food, despite being a disqualified driver was Bradley James Flannery's first mistake on...
His second mistake was not stopping at a red light, bringing him to the attention of Cowra Police landing him before Cowra Local Court on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.
Flannery, 27, of Reg Hailestone Way, pleaded guilty to charges of drive disqualified and fail to stop at a red light when he represented himself before magistrate Rana Daher in the Local Court explaining that he needed food and had no other way to get into town.
He also told the court he had no phone credit or phone reception to call anyone else to make the purchase for him.
Fining Flannery $700 and disqualifying him for a further six months on the charge of driving whilst disqualified Ms Daher described Flannery's traffic record as "lengthy" and one which "doesn't offer him leniency" during sentencing.
"There are rules, you were disqualified from driving by court orders. If you continue prison is where you're going," Ms Daher told Flannery.
She found the offence of failing to stop at a red light proven but took no further action against Flannery.
"Every time you open the door to a motor vehicle, potentially you're opening the door to a jail cell," she told him.
According to police facts presented to the court, about 9pm on July 18 this year police saw Flannery fail to stop at a stop line on a red light.
Police said he continued through the light at 40km/hr.
When stopped and asked for his licence he told police he did not have one as he was disqualified.
Checks revealed his licence was disqualified until November, 2027.
