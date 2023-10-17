Cowra Guardian
Fine and driving disqualification for drug driving

October 17 2023

October 17 2023 - 11:16am
Fine and driving disqualification for drug driving
Fine and driving disqualification for drug driving

A 30-year old woman has been convicted and fined for drive vehicle, illicit drug resent in blood before Cowra Local Court to answer the charge on September 27.

