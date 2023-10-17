Fine and driving disqualification for drug driving

A 30-year old woman has been convicted and fined for drive vehicle, illicit drug resent in blood before Cowra Local Court to answer the charge on September 27.
Samantha Martin, 30, with no listed address, pleaded guilty to the offence and was convicted, disqualified from driving for six months and fined $300.
Martin's solicitor, Ms Saxelby told the court her client has made changes to her circumstances since the offence, including completing two stints in rehabilitation.
Magistrate Rana Daher questioned if Martin was also in breach of a Community Corrections Order.
Ms Saxelby told the court the Community Corrections Order was related to drug use, but also due to domestic violence related incidents.
When asked by Magistrate Daher, Ms Saxelby said her client was now drug free.
During sentencing, Magistrate Daher told Martin Ice is a difficult drug to get over and has catastrophic effects.
Ms Daher said the offence was aggravated due to Martin being on conditional liberty at the time and her criminal history, however Martins' steps towards rehabilitation were a mitigating factor.
According to police documents tendered in court, about 1:20pm on March 4, 2023 police stopped Martin on the Mid Western Highway, Cowra for random testing.
Martin returned a negative result for alcohol, but returned a positive result for methylamphetamines when subjected to a drug test.
She was arrested and taken to Cowra Police Station for secondary testing, which also returned a positive result.
A sample sent for testing returned a positive result for methylamphetamines.
In relation to the drug, Martin admitted she had smoked meth a few weeks prior.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.