Cowra man wanted police to talk with person who 'ripped him off' in drug deal

A Cowra man has been convicted and fined for two counts of possessing a prohibited drug.
Dean Gane, 50, of Hartley Street, Cowra pleaded guilty to both charges in Cowra Local Court on September 27.
He was convicted and fined $300 on one count and convicted and fined $400 on the second count.
Gane's solicitor, Mr Clive Hill asked the court for a sentencing assessment report due to the offences breaching a community corrections order Gane was on at the time.
Magistrate Rana Daher asked why she would need a sentencing assessment report as it was a small quantity of drugs, Gane assisted police by taking the prohibited drugs into the police station and the Community Corrections Order Gane was on at the time were for offences related to destroy or damage property.
Mr Hill told the court his client left Orange and came to Cowra to get away from drug issues and has weaned himself off of them.
He said Gane handed the drugs over, which was confirmed in the police documents tendered to the court.
According to police Gane walked into Orange Police Station on Sunday, August 13 and approached the front counter telling officers he had something they would be interested in.
Reaching into his jacket pocket he pulled out two balls of wrapped foil and placed them on the counter.
He told police the foil contained cannabis and heroin and he wanted to report it to police as he had been ripped off.
Gane said they were his drugs and was using them, but asked police if they could take him to where he had bought the drugs from so he could get his money back as he had been ripped off.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.