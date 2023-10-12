Cowra Guardian
Fined, disqualified from driving for drug driving

October 13 2023 - 9:59am
A Cowra man was fined and convicted from driving when he came before Cowra Local Court on September 27, 2023 to answer the charge of drive vehicle with an illicit present in blood.

