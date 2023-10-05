Cowra Guardian
Labor Duty MLC for Cootamundra electorate is voting Yes

October 6 2023 - 10:47am
Stephen Lawrence.
Labor Party member of the NSW Upper House and the duty MLC for the Cootamundra electorate, of which Cowra is part, Stephen Lawrence says he is voting Yes in the Voice referendum.

