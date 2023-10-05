Labor Duty MLC for Cootamundra electorate is voting Yes

Labor Party member of the NSW Upper House and the duty MLC for the Cootamundra electorate, of which Cowra is part, Stephen Lawrence says he is voting Yes in the Voice referendum.
Cowra residents can vote early from this Saturday at the Uniting Church Hall.
"Why will I be voting YES in the upcoming referendum? It is pretty simple," Mr Lawrence said.
"I support the constitutional recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. So, I note, does Peter Dutton, the Liberal Party and basically all of the country.
"I also support Indigenous Australians having a representative body created by legislation and which can at any time be changed by legislation. So, I note, does Peter Dutton, in fact it's Liberal Party policy to legislate a Voice.
"The truth is, the entire political opposition to the Voice is based on a mistruth, that an amendment to the Constitution will entrench a Voice with uncertain powers."
Mr Lawrence said "that is false".
"If the referendum is passed there will be no Voice until Parliament legislates and Parliament can at any time amend that legislation.
"It's a bit like the Constitution giving the federal government power over tax matters, that doesn't create tax law, just the power to make such law.
"It is also a bit like section 101 of the Constitution, which says there 'shall' be an 'Interstate Trade Commission'.
"In fact, there is no longer one, because it long ago fell into disuse.
"Don't buy the scare campaign. Vote yes with confidence," Mr Lawrence has told Cootamundra electorate residents.
Mr Lawrence is a former Barrister specialising in public law including constitutional law.
