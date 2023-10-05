Steps to radiant wellness

Dream Skin and Body Clinic in Cowra, led by Ash Field, a seasoned practitioner with nearly two decades of industry experience, stands as a beacon of holistic wellness and skincare expertise.
Ash's journey began with a profound understanding of the internal factors influencing skin health, addressing conditions like eczema, dermatitis, psoriasis, acne, and rosacea from a comprehensive standpoint.
Ash believes great skin is an outcome of an active lifestyle, a balanced diet, a positive mindset, and overall wellbeing.
The clinic's response to the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic saw Ash expanding her expertise to include certifications as a Nutritionist and Sports Nutritionist.
This broader perspective not only supports radiant skin but also nurtures a thriving, healthy body.
With qualifications as an Aesthetic Practitioner and Paramedical Skin Technician, Ash brings a wealth of knowledge to the table.
Dream Skin and Body Clinic's commitment to excellence is evident in the clinic's exclusive offering of treatments and services not readily available locally.
A significant focus of the clinic lies in post-operative care, with specialized treatments like face and body enzyme therapy, as well as mechanical lymphatic drainage.
This approach minimizes scarring and fosters optimal healing, particularly benefiting patients undergoing weight loss surgeries, skin removals, and mummy makeovers.
Dream Skin and Body Clinic's approach extends beyond the skin's surface.
The clinic provides internal support and guidance on gut health, often incorporating Chinese herbs into their treatment protocols.
Conditions such as eczema, dermatitis, psoriasis, acne, and rosacea are addressed comprehensively.
Age management at the clinic is marked by innovative, non-invasive techniques that avoid the need for injectables or surgery.
Additionally, the clinic provides specialised care for incontinence and pelvic floor strength, a vital aspect of overall health often overlooked.
For those seeking natural hair restoration and regrowth, Dream Skin and Body Clinic offers transformative treatments.
The clinic also provides essential oils, body contouring, and skin tightening services, all personalized to meet individual needs.
Dream Skin and Body Clinic invites you to embark on a journey towards a more radiant, healthier you.
Visit them today at Shop 9e, 97 Kendal Street, give them a call on 6342 6363 or learn more about their services online at dreamskinandbodyclinic,com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.