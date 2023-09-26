Bill West honoured with Japan's Order of the Rising Sun

Cowra's former mayor and acting chair of the Japanese Garden and Cultural Centre board, Bill West, has been awarded the Japan Order of the Rising Sun in recognition of his services to the cultural exchange between Cowra and Japan.
The presentation by Japan's Consul General to Australia, Mr Tokuda Shuichi, was made at a special cocktail event at the Japanese Garden and Cultural Centre on Saturday evening, which followed the Sakura Matsuri Festival.
In presenting the award Mr Tokuda said, "As a Councillor since 1999 and as mayor of Cowra Shire Council since 2008, Mr West supported the holding and management of the annual memorial service held in August at the Japanese War Cemetery in Cowra and contributed to the memorial service's continuous observation, as well as the ongoing maintenance of the Sakura (Cherry Tree) Avenue.
"As a committee member of the Cowra Japanese Garden and Cultural Centre, he supported the maintenance of the garden's facilities and the holding and management of the Cherry Blossom Festival and the Koyo (Autumn Leaves) Festival, contributing to the introduction of Japanese culture.
"In addition, he worked to maintain and deepen exchange with Joetsu City (Niigata Prefecture) and with Fukuoka Prefecture, and he contributed to the promotion of mutual understanding and the creation of friendly ties between Japan and Australia at the grassroots level.
"As the Consulate-General of Japan in Sydney I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Mr West on receiving this award."
Mr West said it was a nice surprise to receive the award.
"I am flattered and honoured, but there have been a significant number of people who have contributed to the Cowra-Japan relationship over a number of years."
Fellow Board member, Mr Ray Walsh, congratulated Mr West on his award saying it was a fitting finale to Sakura Matsuri.
"We were fortunate with beautiful weather for the festival which was attended by over 2,000 visitors, 200 stallholders, entertainers and staff."
