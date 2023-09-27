Library closing temporarily for a makeover

Cowra Regional Library has announced a major makeover that will transform our library into an even more vibrant and inviting space for the Cowra community.
Starting from Monday, October, 2023 the Library will temporarily close its doors for approximately four weeks as it undergoes an extensive refurbishment.
"The upcoming changes promise to breathe new life into our beloved library, with renovations including new flooring, carpet, lighting, and shelving," said Cowra mayor Ruth Fagan.
"We are excited about this opportunity to enhance your library experience and create an even more welcoming environment for everyone," Cr Fagan said.
"During the temporary closure, Cowra Regional Library remains dedicated to serving our community."
Some important details to note include:
Reservations Pickup: If you have reservations to collect from Cowra Library during the closure period, please call the library on 6340 2180 to inform the staff of your visit.
Reserved Items: Staff kindly request that you reserve only non-fiction items from the Cowra Library collection during the closure.
Loan Returns: You can still return your library loans by using the Cowra Library chute.
Early Literacy Programs: Early literacy programs will be temporarily on hold until the library reopens.
Home Library Service: The home library service will continue to operate, ensuring that the library's valued readers can access materials during the refurbishment.
Donations for Books for the Outback: Staff kindly request that you hold all donations for Books for the Outback until the library reopens.
Internet and Printing: For those who need internet access or printing services during the closure, please visit the Cowra Neighbourhood Centre at 15 Vaux Street or contact them at 6340 1100.
Live Better are providing a free bus service to Canowindra Library, starting Friday, October 13 and continuing to Friday, November 3. Please meet outside the Cowra Library at 9.30am. The bus will return at 12 noon.
"We can't wait to unveil the fresh and improved Cowra Library to you all," Cr Fagan said.
