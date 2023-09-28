Club Cowra giving a bit back

MONSTER MARKET NIGHT DRAWN THIS SATURDAY
Club Cowra is currently running a two month barrel consisting of 35 prizes all sourced from local businesses.
Simply collect your ticket for every $10 spent in our bar or bistro and place it in the Barrel to be in the draw to claim prizes ranging from $700 to $25.
"We are so pleased to be able to spend some money in local businesses" said Club Cowra Manager Lloyd Garratt.
Club Cowra will be backing this up for its annual Christmas draw with not only a $2000 and a $1000 cash prize that must be won but Club Cowra is also purchasing 20 $100 vouchers from local business to "give a bit back.
Lloyd added: "As a Club we are here to support the town and to be able to source these vouchers in Cowra and put a bit back into the tills of our local business is exciting for us".
Back to Back promotions supporting local business. Club COWRA, because its... Cowra's Club.
CHRISTMAS IS ALMOST HERE
Well we dread it but we love it.
Believe it or not Christmas is just around the corner and CLUB COWRA is the perfect place to have your Christmas function. A sit-down meal? Finger food and drinks for the staff?
Or just a quiet Thursday afternoon sip and nibble to wind down into the festive season. Our comfortable auditorium bar is a terrific private space for you to toast thanks to your staff for a year well done or get the family together for an early celebration. The beautiful CJ's @ 101 Brisbane is sooo relaxed and with the open air alfresco feel you can graze on one of our delicious share platters and sip a sweet sweet cocktail.
PLUS ONE AND FOOTY FINALS FEVER THIS LONG WEEKEND
A huge weekend in store and Club Cowra and CJ's @101Brisbane this long weekend. We kick off Friday night with the Monster badge draw of $10000 (if not claimed Wednesday) and of course our Punters Pick promotion on Saturday afternoon.
Then its Footy Grand Final Fever with the AFL on Saturday. Saturday night see's the return of Cowra hottest rock band PLUS ONE in CJ's @101 Brisbane in a long weekend party you won't forget. Then folks it's the highly anticipated NRL Grand Final on the big screens all day Sunday. Can the Bronco's upset the show pony Panthers? See it live in the comfort of your club.. Club Cowra
JACKPOT STILL ALIVE
Who would have thought giving away $10000 would be so hard? The Members Badge Draw survives another week with our unlucky members not being present to claim their prize!! It all happens again this Wednesday from 6 and all you have to do is be a member and be in the Club at Draw time between 6-9 to be in the running.
OKTOBERFEST COMES TO CLUB COWRA
The beautiful CJs @ 101 Brisbane St will transform to a Bavarian Beer Haus on October 21, 2023 as Club Cowra brings Oktoberfest to Cowra. Enjoy a Bavarian feast, entertainment, and games all in the Oktoberfest Spirit. Choose you Beer or Wine package and receive a stein or glass to commemorate the occasion.
You can taste Beer and Wine from both the region and the world with a testing session over an amazing lunch prepared by our Culinary master. You can come as you are or come in traditional costume to make the days event even more fun visit https://www.costumebox.com.au/collections/oktoberfest-costumes-and-accessories. A great afternoon is planned so visit https://www.123tix.com.au/events/39682/oktoberfest to book your ticket. Limited seats available so Don't miss out.
CLUB COWRA TO PARTNER NSW HARNESS RACING CARNIVAL OF CUPS
Club COWRA is proud to be in partnership with the NSW Harness Racings Carnival of Cups https://www.carnivalofcups.com.au/ event being held on November 12 right here in Cowra. The Carnival will host a full days racing on Sunday 12 as well as performances by Darlinghurst, Daryl Braithwaite and the Whitlams. A guess what? Its Free. Check out Eventbrite to reserve your tickets. On Saturday, November 11, Club Cowra will host a Sportsman's lunch and a Calcutta Party to kick the carnival weekend off with a bang. Watch this space for ticketing.
