Tough start for Woodbridge

In a tough game at Glen Willow Regional Sports Complex, the Woodridge Open ladies side showed great effort and determination, even though they didn't win.
Coach Andrew Pull praised the team's hard work and pointed out that they have some new players this year, including some who are new to rugby league.
"Because we have some new players, we made a few mistakes. But we can learn from them and do better next time," Pull said.
Up against a really strong team, the Mudgee Dragons, in their first game of the season the final score was 34-26 in favour of the home side, showing how close the match was.
Even though they didn't win, there were some really good moments that showed the team has a lot of potential.
In the second half, Woodridge Open started moving the ball around really well. Players Caitlin Keefe and Stacey Ashe showed they understood each other and worked together with the other players.
"Tahlia Williams had a really good second half and looked really dangerous every time she got the ball, making yards and was just so powerful," Pull said.
Coach Pull believes in letting players use the skills they're best at, like passing or kicking.
"I tell them to do what they're good at. It might be passing or kicking. This helps them feel comfortable and play well," he said.
This approach allowed the team to play to their strengths and have some really effective moments. In a team sport like this, working together and talking to each other is really important for the Woodridge Open.
Coach Pull thinks this is possible because his players get along and have good characters.
"They're all nice people, which is really important. You don't just want 20 athletes, you want athletes that are also good people, and we've got that," he said.
The game had some tough moments, with players picking up injuries. Caitlin Keefe showed amazing determination by coming back to play after getting hurt early in the game.
Emilie Browne also showed great determination by coming back after hurting her knee and scoring an important try.
Coach Pull has a clear plan for his team's future.
"We just need to get better every week. We've got a lot of rookies, so it is genuinely about getting better every week and bringing some of the new players up to scratch with the difference between playing contact rugby league and league tag, and that's what I'm there for."
With a strong base of hard work, teamwork, and a commitment to getting better, the Woodridge Open looks ready to do well for the rest of the season.
