Trekers help keep Little Wings in the air

Updated September 26 2023 - 3:06pm, first published 10:23am
Cowra came alive last weekend for the Central West Tractor Trek raising funds for Little Wings, a non-profit organisation that provides free, professional, safe flight and ground transport services for seriously ill children in rural and regional NSW, ACT and QLD.

