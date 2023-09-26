Trekers help keep Little Wings in the air

Cowra came alive last weekend for the Central West Tractor Trek raising funds for Little Wings, a non-profit organisation that provides free, professional, safe flight and ground transport services for seriously ill children in rural and regional NSW, ACT and QLD.
For three days, the Cowra Showgrounds served as the launchpad for the event that saw 20 vintage tractors, along with dedicated marshals, safety cars, and ardent supporters, embarking on a journey through Cowra and district.
This trek covered over 280 kilometres, granting participants the opportunity to explore the picturesque farms, landscapes, villages and towns, scattered around Cowra.
But this was more than just a joyride; it was a heartfelt endeavour to raise funds for Little Wings.
The Cowra Bowling Club held a fundraiser dinner on Saturday night, helping fund another six missions for Central West families, raising $80,000 for seriously ill children residing in the Central West.
The extraordinary individuals (80 volunteers from across the Central West) behind the event, a tight-knit family of volunteers, hold a profound appreciation for the invaluable service Little Wings extends to the central west community.
Their unwavering commitment to standing shoulder to shoulder with Little Wings is a testament to their dedication to keeping this essential lifeline readily available to the central west.
Little Wings strives to ease the journey and help sick children access specialised medical services and treatments that are only available in major cities or towns, doing everything it can to support families by easing the financial burden, emotional strain and travel fatigue that they experience due to the long-distance travel associated with receiving vital medical treatment.
Cowra resident, three-year-old Kobi and his family have benefited from the Little Wings service in the past year after Kobi was diagnosed with cancer in the eye, specifically the retina.
As a result, treatment was urgently commenced at Westmead in Sydney were Kobi stayed for six months.
Kobi lost his eye as doctors desperately tried to stop the spread of cancer through his body.
Kobi now has a prosthetic eye.
Little Wings was a vital service in making it possible for his family to be there to support Kobi at every appointment,
Kobi will be a VIP Little Wings member, flying to Westmead for the foreseeable future, every 21 days, for the next few years.
"Knowing Little Wings will be by my side through Kobi's treatment it provides some comfort, as the last year has been the most difficult year of our lives" Kobi's mum Renee said.
"Thank you to Central West Tractor Trek, to all the volunteers who have helped my family, you don't what it means," she said.
Following last weekend's event Central West Tractor Trek president Mal Porter thanked the Rapid Relief Team, Blayney Rotary Club, Cowra Vintage Car Club, Woodstock Show Committee, Wyangala Country Club and Wattamondara Show Committee for their help with the trek.
"We are proud to have raised a big amount of money for our charity partner, Little Wings.
"We appreciated the help from the local authorities for their help and support in the event. We would like to thank all the villages that welcomed us. Our goal is to help seriously ill kids from the Central West, and over the past 5 years, we have sponsored over 400 missions," Mal said.
Llttle Wings CEO Clare Pearson said events like the Trek help Little WIngs to continue to make a profound difference in the lives of families in the central west.
"We continue to thank these amazing, generous, kind people, volunteering their time to ensure Little Wings can stay in the air.
"The amazing Tractor trek raised funds to support another 65 missions in the central west.
"This is but another example of how we all have the power to have a positive impact on our community, we could not be more grateful," Clare said.
