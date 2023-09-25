New recruit with a passion for plants joins Mid Lachlan Landcare team

An additional new Landcare Co-ordinator has come to Mid Lachlan Landcare to help the community of Cowra and its wider district with Landcare education and Landcare project administration and management.
Amanda Foxon-Hill has a passion for plants, herbs, fungi and essential oils and brings skills in small business management, teaching and Industrial Chemistry to her new coordinator role.
Amanda hails from the Blue Mountains but has been looking for the opportunity to spend more time in the Woodstock-Wyangala region where she and her husband, Aubry own a 'weekender' land holding.
"We have spent the past nine years undertaking conservation projects including weed reduction and grassy-box woodland restoration on our block of land near Woodstock," Amanda said.
Amanda moved to Australia 19 years ago from Midlands, Leicestershire in the United Kingdom.
"We both grew up among cattle farms and canola crops. We have found the Cowra-Woodstock region to be very familiar to us and our upbringing," she said.
"When we immigrated to Australia, we were a family of five, with two young girls and a father-in-law, looking for employment and education stability.
"The Blue Mountains gave us this, but our children are now adults, one working for Prada in London and the other just graduating as a primary school teacher, and we are looking to focus on doing more of what we love, and that means moving to our block in Woodstock," she said.
Existing Mid Lachlan Landcare Coordinator, Tracee Burke will be handing over some of her tasks to Amanda.
"The existing coordinator role is expanding and we are pleased to find someone with the skills Amanda has to assist with additional activities," Tracee said.
