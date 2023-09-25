Cowra Guardian
New recruit with a passion for plants joins Mid Lachlan Landcare team

September 26 2023 - 9:30am
Amanda Foxon-Hill has joined the Lachlan Landcare team. Image supplied
An additional new Landcare Co-ordinator has come to Mid Lachlan Landcare to help the community of Cowra and its wider district with Landcare education and Landcare project administration and management.

