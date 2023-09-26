Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Makers' Film Festival starts Friday

Updated September 26 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 3:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A still from the short film Faces of Fire directed by Vanessa Milton.
A still from the short film Faces of Fire directed by Vanessa Milton.

The Makers' Film Festival (MFF) will be held this Friday, September 29 at Cowra Civic Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.