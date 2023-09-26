Makers' Film Festival starts Friday

The Makers' Film Festival (MFF) will be held this Friday, September 29 at Cowra Civic Centre.
Coordinated by the Cowra Regional Art Gallery, the festival will showcase 17 short films exploring contemporary craft practices.
Doors will open at 6.15pm.
"It is a captivating collection of films from talented artisans, craft artists and filmmakers at The Makers' Film Festival 2023," said Cowra Regional Art Gallery Director, Brian Langer.
The film-making and story-telling approaches selected for the MFF are as varied as the craft disciplines presented. Interviews, documentaries and stop motion animations uncover traditions, skills and consequences in a glorious survey of making - furniture, public art, textiles, baskets, ceramics, glass, jewellery and more! It's craft on the big screen.
"The entire MFF23 program is only 90 minutes long, screened in two parts with an interval, with films ranging in duration from one to ten minutes."
The Makers' Film Festival is produced by Maker and Smith in Western Australia.
Tickets are $25 per person or $15 for Friends of the Gallery (includes a complimentary glass of wine on arrival) and are available online, at the Cowra Civic Centre or the Civic Centre Box Office, Mon-Fri 10am to 4pm.
