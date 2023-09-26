Ruth Fagan elected mayor of Cowra

Councillor Ruth Fagan is the new mayor of Cowra after winning a three way ballot held at Monday's Cowra Council meeting.
Councillors Peter Wright and Sharon D'Elboux also stood for the position.
Monday's vote was determined by a show of hands with Cr Wright eliminated in the first round of voting after receiving just one vote.
Cr D'Elboux received three votes in the first round of voting and Cr Fagan five votes.
In the second round Cr Fagan received again five votes to defeat councillor D'Elboux who received four votes.
Councillors Fagan, Bill West, Judi Smith, Nicki Kiss and Paul Smith voted for Cr Fagan in the second round of voting.
Councillors D'Elboux, Erin Watt, Cheryl Downing and Peter Wright voted for Cr D'Elboux in the second round of voting.
In a two way vote for the position of deputy mayor Cr Paul Smith defeated Cr Peter Wright.
Cr Wright received four votes to Cr Smith's five votes.
Councillors D'Elboux, Erin Watt, Cheryl Downing and Peter Wright voted for Cr Wright.
Councillors Paul Smith, Ruth Fagan, Bill West, Nicki Kiss and Judi Smith voted for Cr Smith.
The terms for both Cr Paul Smith and Cr Ruth Fagan will be 12 months with local government elections to be held in September, 2024.
Taking the chair for the first time as mayor Cr Fagan recognised the contribution of outgoing mayor Bill West and deputy mayor Judi Smith.
"Thank you very much for supporting me," Cr Fagan said to her fellow councillors.
She went on to congratulate Cr Paul Smith on his appointment to the deputy position and Councillors D'Elboux and Wright for also standing for election.
"It is very hard to stand for any position and I really appreciate that you've made the effort tonight," Cr Fagan said.
"It is very important that at this stage I pay tribute to Bill and Judi for their hard work and commitment, I'm sure they have missed important and family and farming functions at times because they were leading our community.
"I am sure the community pays tribute to you and thank you very much for all your efforts," Cr Fagan said.
Cowra Council general manager Paul Devery conducted Monday's election.
