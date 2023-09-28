It's all about family for Cowra's Erambie AllBlacks Club.
The club, which played its first game in 1922, warmed up for this weekend's 2023 NSW Aboriginal Rugby League Koori Knockout in Canberra's Murrumbeejea Yukkumbruk All Blacks Sporting Carnival recently.
"It's just a small family club, we're trying to get bigger and get more established," co-coach Will Ingram said.
"But we share the responsibilities," he said of the club.
Ingram's brothers Phil, Sam and Stevie are also heavily involved in the side's preparation.
The Newcastle All Blacks (NAB) Aboriginal Rugby League team is hosting this year's NSW Knockout at Tuggerah on the Central Coast over the long weekend, from September 29 to October 2, bringing together amateur players through to NRL stars across men's, women's and junior competitions.
While some club's will be boosted by the presence of NRL players, for the Cowra side it's about developing the game and family connections.
"We have some coming from Sydney, some who have played with us from previous years. Most of them have family ties, that's what we base our club off," Will said.
"It's just all local boys really, we're not a big flash club out to recruit high profile players, we just play for the love of it," he said.
The day ended early for the Cowra club's senior side at Canberra with a first round defeat before the focus turned to two junior sides.
"We also took our under 12s and under 15s team. The 15s for an exhibition game and the 12s for a round robin," Will said.
The 15s won their exhibition game and the 12's, Will said, put in a good show for a team ranging from 12 year-olds to nine year-olds.
"They came up against some pretty big opposition," he added.
Now in its 51st year the NSW Knockout is one of the largest gatherings of First Nations people in the country.
And Erambie has been represented most years.
"Probably at the back end of the 1990s and early 2000s we had a break but pretty much every year we've had a spot," Will said.
This weekend their first round opponents will be north coast side Bundjalung Descendants.
"They're a north coast side, it may be a family club side, just like ours.
"We're going up there to do our best, it's all we can hope for.
"It's a massive carnival, if we do end up making the final it works out something like seven or eight games in three days.
"The first games are 20 minutes a half but the deeper you go into the carnival the longer the games get with the final a full 80 minute game, which is hard after three days of footy.
"You really have to be smart about what is happening over the whole carnival.," Will said.
The Koori Knockout dates back to 1971 when the first tournament was held at St Peters in Sydney, bringing Aboriginal players together to highlight their abilities for potential talent scouts.
Over the past 52 years the Knockout has grown into a highly professional event attracting amateur through to NRL players and drawing Aboriginal people from all over NSW in an annual celebration of football, family and community.
