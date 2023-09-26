Group applauds what it calls 'good news' on Wyangala Dam wall project

The Wyangala Counterpoint Group has congratulated the NSW Government "on a wise decision to not waste any more public money on raising the Wyangala Dam wall".
The group, which consists of Upper Lachlan landholders, members of the Lachlan Floodplain and Wetland Association and Inland Rivers Network members said the project would have caused major environmental and social damage while achieving little improvement in water security or mitigation of extreme flood events.
Upper Lachlan landholder David Webster said scrapping the project "protects prime agricultural land and the beautiful old Red Gums, as well as 1700 ha of threatened grassy box woodland in the Upper Lachlan that would have all been drowned if the dam wall was raised".
"We are all very relieved that this overhanging threat has now been lifted," Mr Webster said.
Gordon Turner of the Lachlan Floodplain and Wetland Association described the decision as "commonsense".
"It is good to see commonsense prevail to protect important flows to the wetlands and floodplains of the Lachlan Valley, allowing waterbirds, native fish and vegetation to thrive," Mr Turner said.
"These environmental assets have national significance and provide a range of services to the entire community," he said.
Bev Smiles, Inland Rivers Network spokesperson Bev Smiles joined Mr Turner and Mr Webster in praising the state government decision calling on the state government to look into better policy for managing Wyangala.
"It is now time to look at better policy for managing Wyangala Dam that considers predicted extreme weather events as climate change impacts worsen," Ms Smiles said.
"The public money saved through not proceeding with the very expensive Wyangala Dam project can be used to improve water use efficiency, better catchment management and asset protection from floods in the Lachlan Valley," Ms Smiles said.
