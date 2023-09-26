Cowra Hospital redevelopment one step closer after works contract awarded

Work to deliver the $110.2 million Cowra Hospital is another step closer, with the appointment of the main works contractor.
NSW Health Infrastructure Executive Director Rural and Regional, Amanda Bock said Richard Crookes Constructions has been engaged following a competitive tender process to build the redevelopment, which will deliver a sustainable, modern, and purpose-built hospital.
"Today marks a significant and exciting milestone on this project, which will ensure Cowra and surrounding communities will have access to enhanced health facilities and services close to home," Ms Bock said.
Ms Bock said the project team will now finalise the design and planning, with construction of the new hospital to begin soon after.
Local trades can register their interest in undertaking some of the work by contacting the project team on 9978 5432 or HI-Cowra@health.nsw.gov.au
"We're looking forward to activity ramping up on site with Richard Crookes Constructions on board, who has extensive experience in delivering health projects and working in regional areas across NSW," Ms Bock said.
"Health Infrastructure is committed to helping create new training and job opportunities throughout construction, which also provides a significant boost to the local economy.
"Richard Crookes Constructions will be holding an information session for local trades next month where they can find out about opportunities to be involved in the redevelopment."
Enabling works, including the demolition of buildings were recently completed in preparation for construction of the hospital, which is expected to be operational in 2025.
Ms Bock said feedback from staff and the community has informed the hospital's two-level design, as well as improved access and onsite parking, new landscaped areas and enhanced access to district views.
"Community engagement continues with ongoing focus groups underway to inform the patient and visitor experience, alongside the Arts Working Group who are ensuring the community's long held connection with the site is captured though the new hospital's Arts and Culture initiatives," she said."
