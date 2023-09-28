Restless Sleep
September 28 - October 22
'Restless Sleep' hosted by Rosnay Organic, 510 Rivers Road, Canowindra. Rosnay Organic is hosting work by local artist Linda Chant. You and your friends are invited to the opening, artist talk, wine and nibbles.
Scenic Canola Flights
September 28 - October 10
Take a scenic flight with Fly Oz and enjoy the picturesque birds eye views our countryside has to offer. Flight options include: 30 min 45 min 60min and 90 mins.
CRAG Exhibition - Robyn Stacey: as still as life
September 28
Robyn Stacey: as still as life leads audiences into the tantalising world of the still-life tradition. The exhibition opens with an exploration of still-life photographs drawn from MGA's collection, placing the genre and Robyn Stacey's work into context.
Baroquefest Canowindra
September 29
We are proud to present Baroquefest 2023, celebrating the music of JS Bach with Bach Akademie Australia.
Cowra Canola Tours 2023
September 30
Be transported to our fields of Gold with Ideal Tours where you will be shown into a large field of Canola with an opportunity to take photos and immerse yourself in the beauty of the regions stunning landscape.
Iandra Castle Open Day
October 1
The spring dates for the upcoming open house days at Iandra Castle have just gone live! Wander through the magnificent Iandra Castle and Mount Oriel Homestead at your leisure with a self-guided tour. Bookings are essential: www.iandracastle.com.au/open-house/
Morongla Show
October 2
Morongla will hold its annual Show again this long weekend. Come along for all your country show favorites.
Sweet Sunny Tomatoes - School Holidays - Cowra Library
October 4
"Green-fingers" Shelby is ready to show you how to paint a fabulous flowerpot and then plant your very own tomato seeds. Join her at Cowra Library to find out all the steps towards a summer of healthy salads. Bookings are essential.
Find Me - School Holidays - Cowra Library
October 6
Bring your artistic talents to the library and help Ingrid create a fantastic jungle maze! See if you can spot those jungle animals on the loose! Bookings are essential.
