Top day of racing at Cowra

In an other major race on the day, The Club Menangle Waratah Heat was won by the Steve Turnbull-trained Drive to the Beach. Drive to the Beach will now be off to Menangle to contest the final. Other winners on the day include: the Steve Turnbull-trained Mister Manager won the Cowra Locksmith Pace, Absolutely Stoked, trained by David White won the Sam Agostino Memorial, Deepwater Cam, trained by Mat Rue won The Charlie Muddle Memorial, the Cowra Bowling Club Mares Pace was won by the Steve Turnbull trained Im Desirable, the Bernie Hewitt-trained Alta Equus won the TAB App Race and Our Rocky, trained by David White won the Signs R Us Pace.

