Two people died in a single vehicle accident on a private property at Tarrants Gap Road, Reids Flat on Saturday.
Police said at about 10pm on Saturday emergency services responded to a utility vehicle roll over on a remote private property along Tarrants Gap Road, Reids Flat, approximately 65km south of Cowra.
Two passengers from the vehicle died at the scene before the arrival of emergency services.
They are yet to be formally identified.
The driver of the vehicle - believed to be a 65-year-old man - suffered non-life threatening injuries.
He was airlifted to Orange Base Hospital.
Officers from Chifley Police District have commenced an investigation into the matter and will prepare a report for the coroner.
About 8.30pm on Sunday (September 17, 2023), emergency services were called to Tarrants Gap Road, Reids Flat, following reports of a single vehicle crash.
Officers attached to Chifley Police District attended and were told an Audi SUV entered a causeway before it left the road and flipped onto its roof into the creek.
Both driver and passenger freed themselves and were taken to Cowra Hospital for observation.
Police have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
