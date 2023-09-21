Cowra Guardian
Artistic creativity and recycling come together

Cara Kemp
By Cara Kemp
September 21 2023 - 12:30pm
Laura Price who won Best in Show for her fearsome, metal 'My Pet Dragon' sculpture, being presented with her prize by Carolyn Waldon.
Laura Price who won Best in Show for her fearsome, metal 'My Pet Dragon' sculpture, being presented with her prize by Carolyn Waldon.

The Cowra Tidy Towns Committee, in partnership with Cowra Shire Council, have announced winners in the 2023 Recycled Art for Cowra Awards (RAFCA Awards).

