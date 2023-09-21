Artistic creativity and recycling come together

The Cowra Tidy Towns Committee, in partnership with Cowra Shire Council, have announced winners in the 2023 Recycled Art for Cowra Awards (RAFCA Awards).
The event, held on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at the Ngulaway Room at Cowra Shire Council, exceeded all expectations, showcasing the extraordinary talent and ingenuity of artists who breathe new life into discarded materials.
In a spectacular display of creativity and resourcefulness, this year's winners emerged as shining examples of the transformative power of recycling.
Skye Fagan from Cowra Public took the top prize in the Primary Individual section for her captivating creation, "Trojan Horse."
Nettie's House Family Daycare wowed judges with their enchanting "Tiddalick the Frog" artwork, securing the Preschool category.
Cowra Public's "Bugbug the Owl" soared to victory in the Infants section, while Laura Price claimed the coveted Best in Show title for her awe-inspiring metal sculpture, "My Pet Dragon".
Deputy Mayor of Cowra Shire Council, Judi Smith, praised the RAFCA Awards for their dedication to promoting sustainability and artistic innovation within the Cowra community.
She emphasized the event's diverse array of entries from local schools, community groups, and individuals who embraced the ethos of recycling and repurposing.
"The inclusion of an All Ability category resonated with both participants and attendees, underscoring the event's commitment to inclusivity and diversity in the world of recycled art. This category not only showcased remarkable artistic skills but also highlighted the power of creativity to transcend barriers and enrich lives," Deputy Mayor Judi Smith said.
The 2023 edition witnessed an extraordinary surge in entries from talented artists across Cowra, reflecting the community's passion and inventiveness.
The event provided a heartening platform for the community to come together and celebrate recycled art, showcasing its potential to inspire and transform.
The RAFCA Awards have become a cornerstone event in Cowra, not only for recognizing exceptional artistry but also for driving environmental consciousness.
For further information, please contact Cowra Council Communications at 02 6340 2087 or email communications@cowra.nsw.gov.au.
For additional inquiries, reach out to Cowra Shire Council at 02 6340 2000.
