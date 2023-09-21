Top day of racing at the Cowra Harness Races

The community turned out to Cowra Showground on Sunday, September 17 for the Cowra Harness and Family Fun Day.
Cowra Harness Racing's Secretary Jack Wade said they were happy with the day and had a good crowd of around 1000 to 1200 people.
Mr Wade said this was the first time the facilities have been used to that extent since the Showgrounds were affected by the flooding in 2022.
"Darryl Davis and Col Fliedner got that track really, really good for the event," he said,
Mr Wade said they got the track in great shape for the racing as six weeks ago the Club had nothing on the track, with the material supplied by Glenella Quarry being top quality.
Mr Wade said they can't thank the community enough for their support over the last two years and getting behind the club.
Moving to the day's events, Mr Wade said the racing was really good, both the dogs and the harness racing.
In the highly contested Dachshund Dash, Mr Wade said the winning dog was Django Unchained, who also claimed third place in the Dachshund Fashion parade.
On the main track, a locally trained horse, Blue Suede Rocka trained by Cowra's Peter Tanti won the Tritech Refrigeration Cup.
This is Blue Suede Rocka's third win from three starts at Cowra, and in another bit of excitement for the Cowra Harness Racing Club, Mr Wade said, was Our Uncle Harold, trained by Club President Darryl Davis taking out second place.
In an other major race on the day, The Club Menangle Waratah Heat was won by the Steve Turnbull-trained Drive to the Beach. Drive to the Beach will now be off to Menangle to contest the final. Other winners on the day include: the Steve Turnbull-trained Mister Manager won the Cowra Locksmith Pace, Absolutely Stoked, trained by David White won the Sam Agostino Memorial, Deepwater Cam, trained by Mat Rue won The Charlie Muddle Memorial, the Cowra Bowling Club Mares Pace was won by the Steve Turnbull trained Im Desirable, the Bernie Hewitt-trained Alta Equus won the TAB App Race and Our Rocky, trained by David White won the Signs R Us Pace.
Up next for the Cowra Harness Racing Club will be the Harness Racing New South Wales' annual Carnival of Cups program which is being hosted by the club on November 12, with Young hosting the event on December 1, Tamworth on January 26, 2024, Albury on February 16, 2024 and Goulburn on April 28, 2024.
The schedule will launch in Cowra with The Whitlams co-headlining the trackside entertainment with Daryl Braithwaite. They will be supported by country quarter Darlinghurst.
