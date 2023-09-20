Restless Sleep
September 21 - 22
'Restless Sleep' hosted by Rosnay Organic, 510 Rivers Road, Canowindra. Rosnay Organic is hosting work by local artist Linda Chant. You and your friends are invited to the opening, artist talk, wine and nibbles.
Scenic Canola Flights
September 21 - October 10
Take a scenic flight with Fly Oz and enjoy the picturesque birds eye views our countryside has to offer. Flight options include: 30 min 45 min 60min and 90 mins.
Cowra Hospital Auxiliary Street Stall
September 22
Join the Cowra Hospital Auxiliary on Friday, September 22 for their street stall where all proceeds made will be used to purchase much needed patient equipment for our hospital. Held outside the Optimal Pharmacy on the Main Street, peruse through the various items on display and make a purchase for a worthy cause.
Cowra Canola Tours 2023
September 23
Be transported to our fields of Gold with Ideal Tours where you will be shown into a large field of Canola with an opportunity to take photos and immerse yourself in the beauty of the regions stunning landscape.
Bonsai Workshop with Cath Duncan
September 23
Bonsai workshop dates for the rest of 2023 are now up for you to book head. Join Bonsai expert Cath Duncan and learn to pot up, shape and train your very own Bonsai.
Sakura Matsuri
September 23
Get excited! Tickets for Cowra's favourite annual event Sakura Matsuri have just gone live! Sakura Matsuri showcases Japanese culture through a range of activities and demonstrations.
Cowra Brick Show
September 24 and September 25
Playwell Events will be kicking off the September school holidays by heading to Club Cowra with their awesome Brick Show. Visitors to the show can expect to see lots of amazing models built using LEGO, from Star Wars to Harry Potter, Architecture to trains, there will be something for everyone. They will also have the ever-popular play tables where the kids can get creative, as well as several other interactive displays for the young as well as young at heart. Tickets are $8 per person (kids under 3 enter free) and can be purchased from https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1113798
Cowra Art Group celebrates 60 years
September 24
The Cowra Art Group are celebrating their 60th birthday this Sunday and they're inviting the community to join their celebrations. The group will be hosting an open house from 10:30am at the refurbished rooms at the Little Gallery. The community are then invited to join the Cowra Art Group for lunch at Club Cowra at 1:30pm. RSVP for the lunch by email to cagsecretary2020@outlook.com.
Meet Bestselling Autor Judy Nunn at Cowra Library
September 26
Meet bestselling author Judy Nunn when she launches her latest book Black Sheep at Cowra Library on Tuesday 26 September at 10.30am. Judy Nunn's new blockbuster is a sweeping historical novel about a prosperous sheep-farming family and the enigmatic young man with a dark past they let into their lives.
