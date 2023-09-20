Playwell Events will be kicking off the September school holidays by heading to Club Cowra with their awesome Brick Show. Visitors to the show can expect to see lots of amazing models built using LEGO, from Star Wars to Harry Potter, Architecture to trains, there will be something for everyone. They will also have the ever-popular play tables where the kids can get creative, as well as several other interactive displays for the young as well as young at heart. Tickets are $8 per person (kids under 3 enter free) and can be purchased from https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1113798

