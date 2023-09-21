All aboard our heritage trains: Lachlan Valley Railways running in holidays

Looking for a thrilling and educational way to spend the school holidays? Look no further than the Lachlan Valley Railway Trains, offering an unforgettable experience for families and train enthusiasts.
The Lachlan Valley Railway, located at 3 Campbell Street, Cowra, NSW, 2794 , is gearing up to offer a series of captivating train rides during the upcoming school holiday break.
With its rich history and scenic routes, it's an opportunity for both young and old to embark on a journey through time.
The railway boasts meticulously restored heritage trains, allowing passengers to step back in time and experience the charm of rail travel from a bygone era.
From the iconic steam engines to classic carriages, every detail exudes a sense of nostalgia and wonder.
Families can choose from a variety of scenic routes, each offering its own unique sights and experiences.
The journey takes passengers through stunning countryside, offering panoramic views of the Lachlan Valley and beyond.
It's an educational adventure in itself, providing a glimpse into the region's rich cultural and natural heritage.
For those with a penchant for history, the railway also offers guided tours of the workshop and depot, where they can witness firsthand the meticulous craftsmanship that goes into restoring and maintaining these magnificent trains.
Tickets for these extraordinary journeys are available online, and advance booking is highly recommended due to the popularity of the railway.
Families can visit the official website or contact the railway directly for more information on schedules, routes, and ticketing.
