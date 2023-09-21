Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

All aboard our heritage trains: Lachlan Valley Railways running in holidays

Cara Kemp
By Cara Kemp
September 22 2023 - 9:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The C32 class steam locomotive at the Lachlan Valley Railway.
The C32 class steam locomotive at the Lachlan Valley Railway.

Looking for a thrilling and educational way to spend the school holidays? Look no further than the Lachlan Valley Railway Trains, offering an unforgettable experience for families and train enthusiasts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cara Kemp

Cara Kemp

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.