Local author visits St Raphael's

Judy Cannon, a familiar face from St Raphael's as a former teacher, has embarked on a new and exciting journey as a published author.
Her debut picture book, titled Who Has The Biggest Mouth, draws inspiration from a memorable visit to Taronga Western Plains Zoo alongside her grandchildren.
Judy Cannon recently took the opportunity to share her writing journey with the secondary students participating in the 'Write a Book in a Day' program.
The lively Q&A session that followed extended well into lunchtime, a testament to the students' enthusiasm for the world of storytelling.
Among the lucky ones to experience Judy's storytelling magic were the Kindergarten class, who were treated to a special reading of Who Has The Biggest Mouth?
For those eager to add this delightful picture book to their collection, copies are available at Books Plus on Howick Street, Bathurst.
Alternatively, Judy can also be contacted directly at 0415945959 to secure a copy.
