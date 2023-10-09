Upper Lachlan Bushwalkers explore scenic routes and plan exciting future walks

As spring blossoms in the Upper Lachlan region, the Cowra Bushwalkers have been making the most of the delightful weather.
Their recent outing to Carcoar Dam was a resounding success, with members relishing the tranquil surroundings before indulging in a leisurely lunch.
The day concluded with a delightful stroll through the picturesque streets and homes of Carcoar village.
Looking ahead, the group has a lineup of exciting walks planned:
Cherry Tree Creek, Conimbla
Additionally, members are urged to mark their calendars for two special events:
Sydney Walks
Tuross Head Area Exploration
These upcoming excursions promise not only stunning landscapes but also a chance for members to foster camaraderie and a deeper appreciation for the natural beauty that surrounds them.
For further information and updates, interested individuals can contact the respective leaders or visit the Upper Lachlan Bushwalkers' official channels.
Whether a seasoned hiker or someone looking to discover the joys of bushwalking, the group welcomes all nature enthusiasts to join in on these memorable journeys.
