Canowindra braces for busy summer as snake season heats up

As the weather heats up and snake season approaches Canowindra is once again reminded to tread cautiously.
Snake season has come quickly, and recent incidents serve as stark reminders of the dangers lurking in the underbrush.
Last week, a close call with a snake had La La the cat underscoring the urgency of the situation after she had been bitten.
While La La was fortunate to be rescued, the venomous bite served as a chilling testament to the dangers that need to be avoided. Symptoms may not always be immediately evident, making timely action imperative.
With snake season approaching, snake catcher, Luke Sellenthin, will be in Canowindra to help catch any snakes.
"I've been doing this for about ten years, I had started with WIRES, before I branched out on my own," experienced snake catcher Luke Sellenthin said.
"You've got to do venomous snake handling courses and get the right license for this job."
"Snakes are looking for mainly three things; shelter, water, and food," he said.
He further offers precautions to take, such as cleaning up all debris around your yard and keeping it clean, keeping the mice numbers down, and snakes will come for water put out for pets.
"Usually 95% of my calls are all Eastern Brown snakes, but now and then I'll get the odd Red Belly or python," It's crucial to be aware of the different species that may be encountered in the area.
These are the warning signs you should look out for in your pets:
Take the necessary precautions and remember, with the right knowledge and preparation, you can navigate snake season safely.
Contact Luke Sellenthin on 0423480612
