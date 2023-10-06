Warmth brings increase in snake activity

As the weather heats up and snake season approaches Cowra is once again reminded to tread cautiously.
Snake season has come quickly and recent incidents serve as stark reminders of the dangers lurking in the underbrush.
Late last month a close call with a snake had "LaLa" the cat underscoring the urgency of the situation.
"I've been doing this for about 10 years, I had started with WIRES, before I branched out on my own," experienced snake catcher Luke Sellenthin told the Cowra Guardian.
"You've got to do venomous snake handling courses and get the right license for this job," Mr Sellenthin said.
While "LaLa" was fortunate the venomous bite served as a chilling testament to the swiftness with which these creatures can strike.
Symptoms may not always be immediately evident, making timely action imperative.
"Snakes are looking for mainly three things; shelter, water, and food," Mr Sellenthin said.
He further offers precautions to take, such as "cleaning up all debris around your yard and keeping it clean, keeping the mice numbers down as much as possible, and they will come for water put out for pets."
Mr Sellenthin, who has encountered a variety of snakes notes, "95% of my calls are all Eastern Brown snakes, but now and then I'll get the odd Red Belly or python".
It's crucial to be aware of the different species that may be encountered in the area.
Dispelling a common myth, Mr Sellenthin reassures, "The whole 'they chase you' thing is a myth, the snakes will not chase you, they're usually just trying to find the easiest way out and sometimes it looks like they're chasing you".
These are the warning signs you should look out for in your pets:
