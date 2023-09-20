Cowra Guardian
Wall plans scrapped

Updated September 20 2023 - 11:37am, first published 11:12am
Forbes mayor Phyllis Miller and Cowra mayor Bill West last year called on the State to give completing the Wyangala business case the highest priority, it has now been scrapped.
Towns and communities in the state's Central West now face greater risks from droughts and floods, after the NSW Government Water Minister Rose Jackson announced Labor would not proceed with an upgrade of Wyangala Dam.

Local News

