The Shared Table of Cowra has received national recognition at the Party Stylist of the Year Awards held in Sydney.
The Shared Table was announced as the runner-up in the Grazing Specialist category of the Awards which were held at the Park Royal in Parramatta in September.
The winner of the category was a Perth based business.
Owner of The Shared Table, Trish Gunderson, said "I am incredibly grateful my small business from Cowra has received national recognition, I am just so honoured".
"I have so much to be thankful for, for every single order and event that's invited The Shared Table into local homes, for the amazing crew of people who continue to cheer me along and my crazy beautiful family who run non stop with me, pick up the pieces and are my biggest motivation.
"Thanks for being a part of this food filled ride we're taking and how special this little love of mine has been highlighted at a national level.
"It was certainly very special to be in the the company of so many other award winners and nominees."
