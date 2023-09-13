Retirement is on the horizon for a Cowra man after he discovered he had become a newly minted millionaire in the weekend's Saturday Lotto draw.
According to a statement from the Lott Media Centre, the Cowra resident held one of the 10 division one winning entries in Saturday Lotto draw 4397, drawn Saturday, September 9, 2023. Each division one entry pocketed $1,000,000.00.
The man relayed how his winning discovery came about when an official from The Lott reached out to him on Monday morning.
"I went into the general store to buy a newspaper and had my ticket in my pocket so I thought I may as well check it," he explained.
"It's crazy. You buy a ticket, but you never actually think you will win.
"When I found out I thought, 'how did this happen to me?'.
"Thank you very much.
"I'm still in a bit of a state.
"We have played for years but not on a regular basis.
"It is going to help us a lot. It feels like a big relief.
"Investing and retirement is what we will be looking forward to."
The winning entry was purchased at North Cowra General Store Lotteries and Pet Supplies 70 Redfern St, Cowra.
North Cowra General Store Lotteries and Pet Supplies owner Tarnjeet Kaur said the entire team were ecstatic to see a local take home a division one prize.
"This is the first division one entry the outlet has sold since taking over the business in 2015." she said.
"The last was one was nearly 20 years ago with the previous owner, so we can imagine this will be the start to a winning streak.
"We're so excited to hear one of our customers has won a million-dollar prize and we are over the moon to be a part of this memorable moment.
"Cowra is a small country town filled with community spirit so it is wonderful news, and the town will be very excited for the winner.
"We wish them all the best and hope this win will make a positive impact on their life."
The winning numbers in Saturday Lotto draw 4397 on 9 September 2023 were 11, 9, 14, 29, 7 and 15, while the supplementary numbers were 17 and 23.
