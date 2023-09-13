Cowra Guardian
Cowra Lotto winner found

Updated September 13 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 3:11pm
Tarnjeet Kaur and Harman Singh of the North Cowra General Store, Lotteries and Pet Supplies in Redfern Street, are delighted to have sold the million dollar winning entry from their store.
Retirement is on the horizon for a Cowra man after he discovered he had become a newly minted millionaire in the weekend's Saturday Lotto draw.

