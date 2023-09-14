Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

RAFCA sponsors, donors thanked

September 14 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An example of recycled art. Photo Cowra Shire Council.
An example of recycled art. Photo Cowra Shire Council.

The Cowra Tidy Towns Committee extends its heartfelt appreciation to the generous sponsors and donors who have made the upcoming RAFCA event possible.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.