RAFCA sponsors, donors thanked

The Cowra Tidy Towns Committee extends its heartfelt appreciation to the generous sponsors and donors who have made the upcoming RAFCA event possible.
Cowra Shire Deputy Mayor, Judi Smith, who is also a part of the committee, was on hand to acknowledge the assistance of the Cowra community.
"As we prepare to celebrate and honour excellence within our young community, we are deeply grateful for the support of these remarkable businesses and individuals," said Cowra Shire Deputy Mayor, Judi Smith.
"The Cowra Tidy Towns Committee expresses profound gratitude to sponsors and donors for the RAFCA Awards which wouldn't be possible without their assistance," Mrs Smith said.
The RAFCA Awards, scheduled for Sunday, September 17th, represent a pinnacle moment for acknowledging the efforts and contributions of Cowra's outstanding youngsters through their recycled art.
"Sponsorship is the lifeblood of any community event, and we are honoured to recognise the following businesses for their substantial contributions - Cowra Shire Council, Mark's Pumps, Club Cowra, Cowra Machinery, Cowra Bowling Club, Wyangala Bowling Club, Subway, Domino's Pizza, and McDonald's," Deputy Mayor Smith said
"Additionally, we would like to express our gratitude to the following organisations and individuals who have generously donated prizes for our raffle including Supercheap Auto, Re'lish, Copes Electrical Equipment, Paws 'n Tails, Kendal St Newsagent, Coles, and Woolworths. We would also like to acknowledge those sponsors and donors who wish to remain anonymous. Your support is equally appreciated, and we understand and respect your desire for privacy."
The Cowra Tidy Towns Committee is dedicated to fostering community spirit and recognising the importance of recycling, and the incredible efforts and achievements of residents through recycled art and community activities.
"We look forward to a wonderful event on September 17 from 10am-2pm and encourage all community members to attend and join us in celebrating our shared accomplishments."
For more information visit the Cowra Shire Council website at www.cowracouncil.com.au or contact the Council department on 02 6340 2000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.