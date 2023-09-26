Keeping up with the Bouquet

"It's like art imitating life but this time with a Hyacinth".- Robyn Ryan
It has been a busy year for the Cowra Musical and Dramatic Society as it celebrates its 60th anniversary.
The local group has already held an anniversary reunion for past and present members in April and a gala concert in July showcasing six decades of entertainment for the Cowra community.
While many would say that the M D has earned a rest that will not happen with the group now in final rehearsals for the stage version of the classic British TV comedy series Keeping Up Appearances scheduled for a three-show run at Billimari Hall in October.
Created and written by Roy Clarke, Keeping Up Appearances revolves around the activities of eccentric and snobbish middle class social climber, Hyacinth Bucket (who insists that her surname is pronounced 'Bouquet').
Hyacinth spends most of her time attempting to prove her social superiority, and to gain standing with those she considers upper class. Her attempts are constantly hampered by her lower class extended family, whom she is desperate to hide.
Keeping Up Appearances aired on BBC TV from 1990 to 1995, becoming a world-wide hit, and it is just as popular today, regularly streaming in the UK, USA, and Australia. The show was adapted into a stage play in 2010, with a plot revolving around Hyacinth being cast in a play at the local village hall.
Director Robyn Ryan said that the M and D is delighted to be producing the stage version of Keeping Up Appearances.
"How often does a local theatrical group get to stage a play about the trials and tribulations of staging a play," Robyn said.
"It's like art imitating life but this time with a Hyacinth".
M and D stalwart Jenny Friend will be playing the pivotal roil of Hyacinth Bucket ("Bouquet") and all the other characters from the TV show will be there. Jenny will be joined on stage by Natasha Bellamy, Brayden Curtis, Barbara Curtis, Phil Curtis, Quentin Dalziell, Jane Doolan, Richard Neate, Sheryl Ann Pulling and Lawrance Ryan.
Keeping up Appearances will be performed at Billimari Hall on Friday, 6 October at and 6:30pm - with complimentary hot and cold nibbles prior to the show.
On Saturday, 7 October and Sunday, 8 October the show starts at 2:00pm - with complimentary afternoon tea at intermission.
Tickets for the Friday show are $40 for adults and $35 concession. Tickets for the matinees are $35 for adults and $30 concession.
Tickets are available at: http://www.trybooking.com/CLCEA
For further information Richard Neate on 0497388827.
